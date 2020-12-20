Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,300 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.