Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

