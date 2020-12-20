Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

