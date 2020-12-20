Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,070,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $965.59 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

