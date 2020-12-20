Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.