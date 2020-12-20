Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,866 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.79. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

