TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.91.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$22.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$24.08.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

