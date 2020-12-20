TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. BidaskClub cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 806,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

