TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives $34.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TCF opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

