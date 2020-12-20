Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

