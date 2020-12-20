Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) (ASX:TGR) Insider Acquires A$34,900.00 in Stock

Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,900.00 ($24,928.57).

John Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,100.00 ($25,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.76.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

