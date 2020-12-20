Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) fell 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. 2,726,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,264,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

