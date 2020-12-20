Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

