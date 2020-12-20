Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

SYF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 8,973,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

