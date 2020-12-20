Sylo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145,142.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Sylo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $145,142.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000178 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

