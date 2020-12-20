Swerve (SWRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00141444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00776850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00165772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00120750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 10,650,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,048,751 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

