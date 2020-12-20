Swarm Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,803.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,803.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00371189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.