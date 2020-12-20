SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $2.77 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011714 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $473.83 million and $188.27 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00371080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025988 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 170,764,149 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

