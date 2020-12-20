Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.40

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 5102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,758,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.