SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $381.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

