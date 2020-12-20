SUN Price Hits $9.16 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $42.11 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for $9.16 or 0.00038584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00783273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00171890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00076575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118384 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,973 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

