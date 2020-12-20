Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €9.60 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Südzucker AG (SZU.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.73 ($16.16).

Get Südzucker AG (SZU.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.71.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.