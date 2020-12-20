Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $240.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

