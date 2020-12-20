Strs Ohio Sells 4,388 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 61.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 58.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $170.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

