Strs Ohio Sells 1,216 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

