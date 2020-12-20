Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $448.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

