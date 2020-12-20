Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.