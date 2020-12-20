Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

SBBP opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 226,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

