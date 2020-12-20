Streamr 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Streamr has a total market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00371740 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001966 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

