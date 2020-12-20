Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $10,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

