STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

