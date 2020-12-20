Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 25,000 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.