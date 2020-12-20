Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,870 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average daily volume of 586 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

