Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.40

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.40 and traded as high as $261.50. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) shares last traded at $261.50, with a volume of 562,150 shares.

STCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.58. The company has a market cap of £523.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

