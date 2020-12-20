Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

