Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Stericycle worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $4,415,000.

Stericycle stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

