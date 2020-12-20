Steel Excel Inc. Sells 35,100 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,309,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steel Partners alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 27,159 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,019,277.27.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $414,882.00.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $221.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.