State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,307 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

