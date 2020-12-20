State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 146.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $311.76 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

