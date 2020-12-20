State Street Corp Trims Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

State Street Corp cut its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of AssetMark Financial worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.89 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,979 shares of company stock worth $4,380,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

