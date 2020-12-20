State Street Corp Takes $5.88 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $15,032,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

