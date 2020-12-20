State Street Corp Sells 18,781 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Cato were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato during the second quarter valued at $116,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The Cato by 57.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Cato by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cato alerts:

CATO opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.86. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.