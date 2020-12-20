State Street Corp Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Mercantile Bank worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

