State Street Corp Grows Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.35% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $311,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of CRNX opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

