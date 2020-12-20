State Street Corp Decreases Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 576.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 307,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 135.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFI. Northland Securities began coverage on Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of UFI opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

