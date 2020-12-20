State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

