State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Star Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Star Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Star Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Star Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Star Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Star Group stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $400.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

