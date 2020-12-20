State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,185 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.88 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

