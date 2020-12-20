State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Affimed worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Affimed by 500.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 49.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.36 on Friday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

