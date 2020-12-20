State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

